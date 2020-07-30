Joyce Lee Moody -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Joyce Lee Moody, 65, of 1860 Russell St., passed away July 29, 2020, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Denmark.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the home of her sister, Lorraine Johnson, 682 Weimer St., Bamberg.nDue to COVID 19 precautions, please wear a mask upon entering the home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral of Bamberg.

