Joyce Lee Moody -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joyce Lee Moody, 65, of 1860 Russell St., passed away July 29, 2020, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Denmark.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the home of her sister, Lorraine Johnson, 682 Weimer St., Bamberg.nDue to COVID 19 precautions, please wear a mask upon entering the home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral of Bamberg.

