Joyce Lee Moody -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Joyce Lee Moody, 65, of 1860 Russell St., will be held at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Friends may call at 682 Weimer St., Bamberg. It is mandatory to adhere to COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence, funeral home and the gravesite.

The complete obituary may be accessed by visiting www.dashsfh.com.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

