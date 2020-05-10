Joyce Lattimer Franga -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joyce Lattimer Franga, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Joyce was the wife of the late Lazarus Franga.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Linda Dunn officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID virus and social distancing will be observed in the church.
Joyce was born in Glenford, Ohio, a daughter of the late Reed S. Lattimer and Hattie Mae Cotterman Lattimer. She had retired from BellSouth, and was an active member of the Pioneers. Joyce was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, and was a member of the E.S. Jones Sunday School class, the Joy Club, and the Covenant Circle. She was a member of the tRMC Auxiliary, the Red Hatters, and the Newcomers Club. Joyce loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her two sons, Dion L. and Laura Franga of Orangeburg, and Dale D. and Brenda Emerson of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Jackson Lazar and Madeline Mae Delle Franga.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
