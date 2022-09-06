Joyce Johnson Hanna Foxworth -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA --Joyce Johnson Hanna Foxworth, 89, peacefully entered the arms of her Savior on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, with her loving daughters at her bedside.

Born May 5, 1933, in Lee County, Joyce was the daughter of the late Murray H. Johnson and Nellie Mae Graham Skinner.

Joyce loved sports of all kinds. She played high school basketball, bowled for many years and was an avid Gamecock fan. She also enjoyed watching golf, especially when Greg Norman was playing. Joyce raised her family in Sumter and was an active member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. She was a bookkeeper and loved cooking and family gatherings. Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a beloved and beautiful mom, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Brenda Hanna Holmes (Buddy), and Barbara Hanna Herlong (Ben); grandchildren, Wayne Holmes, Jennifer Holmes Lusk (Jason), Heather Herlong Dailey (Seth), Wade Herlong (Carlee), and Christine Herlong. She is also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Aubree, and Brayden Holmes, Hanna and Jaskson Lusk, Logan and Wyatt Dailey, Peyton, Skylar and Kymber Hammersley, and Livy Rae Herlong.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Foxworth was preceded in death by her husbands, Marion B Hanna Jr., and Rev. L.O. Foxworth Jr.; brothers, Welborn Johnson (Opal), Hebron Johnson (Kitty), Calbert Johnson (Carol), and Cecil Johnson; and sisters, Rosa Lee Caulder and MaeNell Newman.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. VanBeth Shuler, Dr. Stan McCloy, the staff of All Seasons Hospice, and Laurel Crest Retirement Community for their loving care and attention.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, Lexington, with memorial service following at 12 p.m.

Graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Sumter and Shiloh United Methodist Church, Piedmont.