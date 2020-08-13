Joyce Jamison -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Jamison, 85, of 246 Clarendon St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

The casket will be placed in church at 10 a.m. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be in Bethea Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.

Mrs. Jamison died Friday, Aug. 7, at MUSC following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online Condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com

