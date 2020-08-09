Joyce Jamison -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Joyce Jamison, 85, of 246 Clarendon St., died Aug. 7, 2020, at MUSC following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

