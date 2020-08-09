You have permission to edit this article.
Joyce Jamison -- Orangeburg
Joyce Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joyce Jamison, 85, of 246 Clarendon St., died Aug. 7, 2020, at MUSC following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

