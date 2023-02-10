BAMBERG -- Joyce Hair Dalton, 85, the wife of the late Dr. John N. Dalton, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Barnwell County on Jan. 23, 1938, to the late Benjamin Franklin Hair and Meta Laird Hair Zissett.

She graduated from Blackville High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, John Dalton, on June 28, 1959. They were happily married for 59 years until his death. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Bamberg, a longtime member of the church choir, a member of the Robert Black Sunday School class, and a member of the Bamberg First Baptist Prayer Chain. She enjoyed playing bridge, spending time with friends at Rusty and Paula's restaurant, and spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren. She was a true Southern lady with a sweet and gentle soul.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Tom) Cornforth of Bamberg, Susan (John) Hiers of Bamberg, grandchildren Dalton (Carly) Cornforth of Beaufort, Michaela (Player) Long of Lexington, Lan Hiers of Lexington, and Colby Hiers of Clemson. She was expecting a great-grandchild William Dalton Long in April. She is also survived by a brother, Frank (Joann) Hair of Blackville.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Albert Hair and Herman Hair.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bamberg First Baptist Church, 11823 Heritage Highway with the Rev. Brad Hudson, the Rev. Charlie Lucas, Dr. Charlie Barnard, and the Rev. Robbie Sox officiating, with burial to follow at Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Bamberg First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church, PO Box 355 Bamberg, SC 29003.