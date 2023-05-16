Mrs. Bozard, affectionately known as "Nana", was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her family meant the world to her and she never passed up an opportunity to be with them. She was a faithful member of the Orangeburg Church of Christ and loved the Lord. She also loved crafting, gardening, socializing, and shopping. It was impossible for her to pass up a"“good deal". Her favorite store was Hobby Lobby and she would go there any chance she had. She enjoyed family get togethers, going on vacation, and decorating for the Holidays. She never said no to a good Beaufort stew, especially when crab legs were involved. She was a wonderful cook, and made the best butter beans and fruit cake cookies. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.