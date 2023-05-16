ORANGEBURG - Joyce Delaine Judy Bozard, 79, of Orangeburg was called to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after extended illnesses.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, at the Orangeburg Church of Christ, 2855 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg. Ministers Justin Sivley and Ram Ramdeen will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Adam Foster, Jonathan Judy, Lewis Judy, Ryan Judy, Tommy Judy, Todd Judy and Everett Lyons.
Mrs. Bozard was the daughter of the late Lewis Blease Judy, Sr. and the late Hannah Hutto Judy Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Amber Alaina Adams, brother, Lewis Blease "L.B." Judy Jr., brother-in-law, Earl Craven, sister-in-law, Jean Judy, and a daughter-in-law, Bridgette Bozard.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, John David Bozard, Sr.; son, John David "Johnny"Bozard, Jr.; daughter, Sharon Delaine "Sherri" Adams (Timmy); grandchildren, Jonathan Bozard, Jenny Midkiff (Christopher), Ashley Ridgway (Johnathan), Autumn Adams; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Rileigh, and Brantley Bozard, Addie and Berkley Midkiff, Alaina and "Baby Boy" Ridgway (due July 2023); siblings, Ronnie Judy, Sylvia Craven Williamson (Henry), Bobby Judy (Mary), Jimmy Judy (Frances); brothers in-law, Lewis Bozard (Judy), Don Bozard (Bonnie); sister in-law, Mary Tiller (Mike); special family members Vickie Bozard, Barbara and Lindsey Lyons; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bozard, affectionately known as "Nana", was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her family meant the world to her and she never passed up an opportunity to be with them. She was a faithful member of the Orangeburg Church of Christ and loved the Lord. She also loved crafting, gardening, socializing, and shopping. It was impossible for her to pass up a"“good deal". Her favorite store was Hobby Lobby and she would go there any chance she had. She enjoyed family get togethers, going on vacation, and decorating for the Holidays. She never said no to a good Beaufort stew, especially when crab legs were involved. She was a wonderful cook, and made the best butter beans and fruit cake cookies. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to the Orangeburg Church of Christ at 2855 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
