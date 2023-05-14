ORANGEBURG - Joyce Delaine Judy Bozard, 79, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Orangeburg Church of Christ, 2855 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg. Minister Ram Ramdeen and Minister Justin Sivley will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Adam Foster, Johnathan Judy, Lewis Judy, Ryan Judy, Tommy Judy, Todd Judy and Everette Lyons.

Mrs. Rast was the daughter of the late Lewis Blease Judy Sr. and the late Hannah Belle Hutto Judy. She was a faithful member of Orangeburg Church of Christ. Mrs. Rast was lovingly known as "Granny" and "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed making crafts and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Amber Alaina Adams, brother, L.B. Judy Jr., brother-in-law, Earl Craven and a sister-in-law, Jean Judy.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, John D. Bozard Sr.; children: John D. "Johnny" Bozard Jr., Sharon "Sherri" Adams (Timmy); grandchildren: Jonathan Bozard, Jenny Midkiff (Christopher), Ashley Ridgway (Johnathan), Autumn Adams; great-grandchildren: Jaden Bozard, Rileigh Bozard, Brantley Bozard, Addie Midkiff, Berkley Midkiff, Alaina Ridgway and a baby boy, Ridgway due in July; siblings: Ronnie Judy, Sylvia Craven Williamson (Henry), Bobby Judy (Mary), Jimmy Judy (Frannie); brothers-in-law: Lewis Bozard (Judy), Don Bozard (Bonnie); sister-in-law, Mary Tiller (Mike); special niece, Barbara Lyons; a special great-niece, Lindsey Lyons; a daughter-in-law, Vickie Bozard; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Orangeburg Church of Christ at 2855 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, SC, 29118.

