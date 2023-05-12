ORANGEBURG -- Joyce Delaine Judy Bozard, 79, of Orangeburg passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
ORANGEBURG -- Joyce Delaine Judy Bozard, 79, of Orangeburg passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.