Joyce D. Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joyce D. Benjamin, 78, of 240 Bill Salley Road, died April 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

