Joyce D. Benjamin -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Joyce D. Benjamin, 78, of 240 Bill Salley Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with the Rev. Samuel Palmer, pastor, officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m.

She died April 13, 2020, at tRMC/

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Benjamin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.