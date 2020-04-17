Joyce D. Benjamin -- Orangeburg
Joyce D. Benjamin -- Orangeburg

Joyce D. Benjamin

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Joyce D. Benjamin, 78, of 240 Bill Salley Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with the Rev. Samuel Palmer, pastor, officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m.

She died April 13, 2020, at tRMC/

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

