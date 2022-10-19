Joyce Culler Tyler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joyce Culler Tyler, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Oct. 17, 2022 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Joyce was born on Dec. 2, 1936, to the late Luther Emmett and Florine Kittrell Culler. As child, she loved playing with her brother, Richard; her sisters, Beverly and Barbara; and all the other children growing up in the Limestone community. She often told stories of riding all over the place on the handlebars of her brother's bike and roaming the countryside with her sisters. She grew up a tomboy and loved horses. She once tried to raise a little alligator that she had found in a creek but had to release it after her parents discovered her new “baby.”

Joyce met and married the love of her life, Billy Tyler, at the very young age of 16. Together they raised five wonderful children. Joyce was co-owner of B&J Ice Company, which she and Billy opened in 1977. In 1978, Joyce earned her GED and subsequently took and passed the S.C. Realtor's exam. She worked for Sims Realty at first, then decided to open her own real estate agency, Southern Realty, with her good friend Edna Fischer. At the same time, they opened an antique shop called Sugar Magnolia Antiques. How they enjoyed roaming the state looking for antiques and old junk to sell at their store!

Joyce was a founding member of First Southern Methodist Church of Orangeburg. She was an active member of Hoe n' Hope Garden Club for many years and served as president several times. She gained notoriety when she made a flower arrangement for the county fair of red roses in stylized green trash receptacle, a commentary on the trash pick-up changes that were occurring at the time. Joyce and Billy were also members of Saturday Night Steak Club, Supper Club and Lobster Club.

After her children got older, Joyce spent much of her free time traveling with her husband Billy. They made trips all over the United States, many times taking along family members or friends. Some of her fondest memories were the trips they took with friends to the Florida Keys and to Alaska. She visited the mountains as often as she could. She also enjoyed spending time at Edisto Beach, whether it was looking for pretty shells, taking a sunset boat ride, or just relaxing with a good book. Joyce will always be remembered for her gracious ways and her ability to make the ordinary beautiful. She was a lady through and through. And she was beautiful herself.

Joyce leaves behind her sweet husband of 69 years, William “Billy” S. Tyler III; her loving children, Steve (Dina) Tyler, Kathy (Bill) Utsey, Phil (Michelle) Tyler and Carol (John) Griffin; her daughter-in-law, Donna Laird; her sister, Beverly Bennett; special friends, Carol Felder, Edna Fischer, Susan Salley and Sylvia Ott; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews. They will all miss her greatly.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Jeff Tyler; her great-grandson, Shep Tyler; her brother, Richard Culler, and her sister, Barbara Schein.

