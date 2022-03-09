Joyce Blanton -- Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Joyce Blanton, 93, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the company of her loving family and in the devoted care of hospice.

Born July 9, 1928, in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Forrest George Gold and Ola Webb Gold. Joyce was a lifelong Christian. She enjoyed music, gardening and golf. She also enjoyed participating in the Chancel Choir in the many churches where she was a member.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Charles Lewis Blanton; and two brothers, George Webb Gold and Donald Forrest Gold. She is survived by her two sons, Charles Philip (Jane) and Keith Douglas, both of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Charles Philip Blanton II (Lindsay) and Margaret Cranford Blanton (Danielle); and two great-grandchildren, Tatum and Anna Jane.

A private graveside service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery, 1225 College Ave., Boiling Springs, NC 28017.

For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider the charity of your choice.

