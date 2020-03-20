Joyce B. Riley -- Orangeburg
Joyce B. Riley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mrs. Joyce B. Riley, 73, of 615 Clinton St., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

She died Tuesday, March 10, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at 1960 Walker Ave,. Orangeburg, and the funeral home.

