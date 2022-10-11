Joyce Alford Martin -- Conway

CONWAY -- Joyce Alford Martin, 86, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
A private family graveside service was held.
Mrs. Martin was born in Conway. She was the daughter of the late Allen Alford and the late Rosa Huggins Alford. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Burnie Martin Sr.
She leaves behind her son, Burnie Martin Jr.; daughters, Darlene Sentell (Kevin), Sharon Shephard (Bob); two grandsons; two granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
