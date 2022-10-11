 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joyce Alford Martin -- Conway

  • 0

CONWAY -- Joyce Alford Martin, 86, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

A private family graveside service was held.

Mrs. Martin was born in Conway. She was the daughter of the late Allen Alford and the late Rosa Huggins Alford. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Burnie Martin Sr.

She leaves behind her son, Burnie Martin Jr.; daughters, Darlene Sentell (Kevin), Sharon Shephard (Bob); two grandsons; two granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News