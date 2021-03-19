Joy Sniffin -- Denmark

DENMARK -- On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Joy Anne Sniffin, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 80.

Her last days were spent surrounded by the family that she loved so deeply at her home in Denmark. Joy will be lovingly remembered by her husband and love of her life for 38 years, James L. Sniffin. The two were married in Yosemite National Park, California, on July 30, 1982, a union that would set in motion nearly four decades of the most abundant life anyone could ask for.

Mom was a passionate Christian who first came to know the Lord in February 1962 at the old Assembly of God Church in Firebaugh, California, where she continue to live and help raise her three children for many years. She loved the church, but her relationship with Christ was not theoretical or detached; it was a living and personal relationship where she walked with Him and enjoyed sweet fellowship with Him daily through prayer and Bible study.