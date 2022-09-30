Josiah L.J. Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Josiah L.J. Washington, of 901 Corona Drive, Apt. 5-G, passed Sept. 23, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Union AME Church, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Leslie Lovett, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence from 2 to 8 p.m. daily, following COVID-19 guidelines. Mask required. You may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.