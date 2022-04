FORT MOTTE -- Graveside services for Mr. Josiah Fludd, 78, of 16 Celebrity Court, Fort Motte, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Fort Motte.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.