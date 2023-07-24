Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Reverend Nathaniel Bonaparte will officiate. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.