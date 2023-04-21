BOWMAN - The funeral service for Mr. Joshua S. Matthews Sr., 60, of Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at New Covenant United Methodist Church, Bowman, with burial in Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Sheri White will be officiating. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.