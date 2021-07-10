Joshua Matthews -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Joshua Matthews, 84, of 491 Baxley Road, died July 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

The service will be streamed live on our Facebook Page, Glover's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Mr. Joshua Matthews, the third of four sons, born to the late Rev. John Wesley and the late Victoria Williams Matthews, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 5th at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Born Aug. 1, 1936, Joshua was educated in the schools of Orangeburg County. A 1954 graduate of Wilkinson High School, Joshua furthered his education at South Carolina State College (now South Carolina State University) earning a degree in Industrial Education.

On July 19, 1958, Joshua was married to the former Katherine Annette Crum of Rowesville. Upon receiving his degree, Joshua entered the workforce as an Industrial Education Teacher at Barnwell High School in Barnwell.