Joshua Matthews -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Joshua Matthews, 84, of 491 Baxley Road, died July 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
The service will be streamed live on our Facebook Page, Glover's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Burial will be in Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.
Mr. Joshua Matthews, the third of four sons, born to the late Rev. John Wesley and the late Victoria Williams Matthews, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 5th at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Born Aug. 1, 1936, Joshua was educated in the schools of Orangeburg County. A 1954 graduate of Wilkinson High School, Joshua furthered his education at South Carolina State College (now South Carolina State University) earning a degree in Industrial Education.
On July 19, 1958, Joshua was married to the former Katherine Annette Crum of Rowesville. Upon receiving his degree, Joshua entered the workforce as an Industrial Education Teacher at Barnwell High School in Barnwell.
After 1 year, he decided to work for himself and started what became known as Matthews Construction Company. In business for more than 50 years, Matthews Construction Company was known throughout the county, state and the low country for its meticulous and dedicated work effort to the job at hand and the quality of product produced. Along with his love for construction, Joshua was also an avid farmer.
A lifelong resident of Bowman, Joshua was deeply involved with his community. He was a member of the Bowman Branch of the NAACP and a board member and chairman of the former Orangeburg School District #2. He was a lifelong active member of Pineville United Methodist Church, where he served as Board member, Board chair, Lay speaker, a member of the United Methodist Men and a member of the Senior choir.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife of 63 years, Katherine of Bowman: five children, Paquita Lynne (Victor) Wood of Mableton, Georgia, Jossena Bonita Matthews of Orangeburg, Joshua Samuel (Andrea) Matthews of Bowman, Kay Antoinette Matthews of Nashville, Tennessee, and Tiffany Vashuna Matthews-Carter of Mableton, Georgia; six grandchildren, Alexandria Victoria Matthews of Greer, Dorian Sherard (Antoinette) Wood, M.D., of Dallas, Texas, Darius Gerard Wood, J.D., of Atlanta, Joshua Samuel Matthews II of Orangeburg, Victor Leon Wood II of Mableton, Georgia, and Erin Tiara Carter of Mableton, Georgia; three great-grandchildren, Raegan E. Wood, Cairo G. Wood, and Cayden M. Wood; two adopted grandchildren, Jocelyn Latrese Ellis and Jarvis Langston Ellis, both of Savannah, Georgia; one sister, Bessie Moss of Orangeburg; brothers, Roosevelt (Alma) Matthews of Bowman, Booker T. Matthews of Jamaica, New York, and Sen. John W. (Mary) Matthews of Bowman; one brother-in-law, Joseph Jackson of Rowesville; a devoted caregiver, Ms. Sandra Mack and adopted son, Barry Smithzer Jr., both of Orangeburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home.
The family will not be receiving guests die to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com
