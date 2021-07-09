Joshua Matthews -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Joshua Matthews, 84, of 491 Baxley Road, died July 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

The service will be streamed live on our Facebook Page, Glover's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests die to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.