Joshua Matthews -- Bowman
BOWMAN -- Joshua Matthews, 84, of 491 Baxley Road, died July 5, 2021, at tRMC, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family wil not be receiving guests.

