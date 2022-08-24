Joshua Koger Sr. -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Deacon Joshua Koger Sr., 79, of North, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 3113 Whetstone Road, North. All attendees are required to wear a mask during the entire service. Deacon Koger will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Deacon Koger passed away Thursday, Aug. 18.

He was the owner of Koger's Iron and Steel Works.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mrs. Barbara Jean Koger; his children, Roderick C. (Melissa) Koger, Joshua (Marlo) Koger Jr., Terence Koger and Shandra Koger; a brother, Billery (Mable) Koger; and four grandchildren

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors at this time.

Friends may call the funeral home.