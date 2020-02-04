{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- The funeral for Mr. Joshua Kelly, 31, of St. George, will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, St. George, with Apostle Ada Berry officiating.

Burial will be held in the Willie Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St.George.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

