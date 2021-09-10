Joshua Devontae McCord -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Joshua Devontae McCord, 19, of 207 Yellow Jasmine Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Summers Avenue, with the Rev. Antonio Felder presiding.
There will no viewing at the cemetery.
He passed Sept. 4, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.
The family will accept limited guests at the residence, following COVID-19 guidelines, face mask, and social distancing. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com
