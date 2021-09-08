Joshua Devontae McCord -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joshua Devontae McCord, 19, of 207 Yellow Jasmine Road, passed Sept. 4, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will accept limited guests at the residence, following COVID-19 guidelines, face masks, and social distancing.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted t the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com