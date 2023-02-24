ORANGEBURG -- Funeral Services for Mr. Joshua Davis, 81, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Olive Grove Baptist Church, 305 Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg. Interment will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, February 27, 2023, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. Reverend James Cromartie is officiating. Mr. Davis will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Mr. Joshua Davis, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg, SC.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, from 1:00pm – 6:00pm with Masonic Rights at 5:30 pm.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

