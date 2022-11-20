 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joshaway Dunning -- Orangeburg

Joshaway Dunning

ORANGEBURG — Funeral services for Mr. Joshaway Dunning, 88, of 209 Hickson Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 469 Landfill Road, Orangeburg, with entombment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Dunning passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to -6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Jimmie I. Dunning, 209 Hickson Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

