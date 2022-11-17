Joshaway Dunning -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Joshaway Dunning, 88, of 209 Hickson Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Jimmie I. Dunning, 209 Hickson Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.