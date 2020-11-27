 Skip to main content
Josephine 'Josie' Glover -- Cameron
CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Josephine “Josie” Glover will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan officiating.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed to include facial coverings and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and the during the graveside services.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

