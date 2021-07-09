Josephine Bowman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Josephine Bowman, 74, of 414 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Zion AME Church, Highway 210, Branchville, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Patricia Montgomery is officiating.
Ms. Bowman passed away on Wednesday, July 7, at The Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not receive guests at the home; however, her sister, Ruth Lewis, may be reached at 803-837-8686, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.