Josephine Bowman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Josephine Bowman, 74, of 414 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Zion AME Church, Highway 210, Branchville, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Patricia Montgomery is officiating.

Ms. Bowman passed away on Wednesday, July 7, at The Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not receive guests at the home; however, her sister, Ruth Lewis, may be reached at 803-837-8686, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

