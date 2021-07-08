Josephine Bowman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Josephine Bowman, 74, of 414 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at The Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not receive guests at the home. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.