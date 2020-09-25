 Skip to main content
Joseph William Dinkins -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Joseph William Dinkins, 34, of Orangeburg, died Sept. 19, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may contact his mother, Betty Dinkins, at 803-347-7296.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

