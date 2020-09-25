Joseph William Dinkins -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph William Dinkins, 34, of Orangeburg, died Sept. 19, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may contact his mother, Betty Dinkins, at 803-347-7296.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com