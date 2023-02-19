ORANGEBURG -- Joseph Watson Jr., 64, of 2937 Five Chop Road, died Feb. 11, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com