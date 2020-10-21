Joseph T. Zeigler -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Joseph T. Zeigler, 78, of 395 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mount Zion AME Church, 2879 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, with the Rev. Roberta Jackson presiding.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.