Joseph Smalls -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Joseph Smalls, 69, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Leola (Willie) Funchess at (803) 534-3985 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

