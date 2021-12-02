 Skip to main content
Joseph Simpson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA – Funeral services for Joseph Simpson, 68, of 135 Fox Run Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries

Mr. Simpson died Tuesday, Nov. 23, at his residence following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.

