 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph Robinson -- Holly Hill
0 comments

Joseph Robinson -- Holly Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- Joseph Robinson, 67, of Holly Hill, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Roper Hospital.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Greater Target AME Church, 744 Coach Road, Holly Hill.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News