Joseph Robinson -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Joseph Robinson, 67, of Holly Hill, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Roper Hospital.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Greater Target AME Church, 744 Coach Road, Holly Hill.