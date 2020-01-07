DENMARK -- A celebration of life service for Joseph Francis Quinlan, 79, of Denmark, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Bethel Park United Methodist Church, with military honors accorded, with the Rev. Judy Hames officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Joseph's memory to Bethel Park Methodist Men's Fund, P.O. Box 207, Denmark, SC 29042.
Joseph passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Matthew Quinlan and Helena Bentley Quinlan. He married the love of his life, Georgia Thompson, on July 21, 1962. He was a member of Bethel Park United Methodist Church, the Methodist Men's Group and the Denmark Lions Club. In 1980, he retired as a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He served during Vietnam. He retired from Scottsman Manufacturing in Fairfax, where he was a quality control manager.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Georgia Thompson Quinlan; two sons, and daughters-in-law, Daniel “Dan” (Ashley) Quinlan of Princeton Junction, New Jersey, and Christopher “Chris” (Kathi) Quinlan of Hartsville; three grandchildren, Alex Quinlan, Samantha Quinlan and Jordan “Danny” Quinlan; three brothers, Paul Quinlan, Robert (Barbara) Quinlan and Richard (Mary) Quinlan; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Quinlan, and a sister-in-law, Tommie Quinlan.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.