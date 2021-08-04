 Skip to main content
Joseph Preston -- Cordova
Joseph Preston -- Cordova

CORDOVA – A memorial service for Joseph Preston, 64, of 205 Wesley Grove Road, Cordova, will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

There will be no public viewing.

Mr. Preston died Wednesday, July 28.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.

