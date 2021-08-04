Joseph Preston -- Cordova

CORDOVA – A memorial service for Joseph Preston, 64, of 205 Wesley Grove Road, Cordova, will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
There will be no public viewing.
Mr. Preston died Wednesday, July 28.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.