ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Joseph Perry Jr., 74, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Jolley Acres Health Care Facility, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Mr. Albert Perry, 6441 Five Chop Road, Elloree, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

