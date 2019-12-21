{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Perry Jr., 74, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Hwy, Santee, with interment to follow in Unity Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. David C. Fogle is officiating.

Mr. Perry will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Perry passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Jolly Acres Health Care Facility, Orangeburg.

Friends and family may call at the residence of his brother, Mr. Albert Perry, 6441 Five Chop Road, Elloree, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

