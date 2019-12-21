ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Perry Jr., 74, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Hwy, Santee, with interment to follow in Unity Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. David C. Fogle is officiating.
Mr. Perry will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Perry passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Jolly Acres Health Care Facility, Orangeburg.
Friends and family may call at the residence of his brother, Mr. Albert Perry, 6441 Five Chop Road, Elloree, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.