Joseph Palmer -- Eutzawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Funeral services for Joseph Palmer, 89, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday at First Baptist Church, 149 Vance Road, Vance.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Please use COVID-19 protocol when visiting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.
