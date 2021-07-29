 Skip to main content
Joseph Palmer -- Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE -- Joseph Palmer, 89, 447 Torrington Road, Eutawville, transitioned Tuesday.

The family will be receiving friends from 3 to 7 p.m. dily. Please use COVID-19 protocols when visiting the family.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

