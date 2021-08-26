Joseph Neal Gleaton -- North

NORTH -- Joseph Neal Gleaton, 56, of North, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at North United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Richard Toy officiating. A Service of Committal will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Mr. Gleaton was born in North, a son of the late John Henry Gleaton III and the late Lidith Hazel Yon Gleaton. Joe was employed by the North School District in maintenance for a number of years. He was the inspiring organizer of the North Day of Prayer for the past 23 years. He was co-chair with the late Betty Derrick for the North Beautification project, along with the “Fabulous 50s” town festival for many years. Joe was also a proud member of the Beaver Creek Indian Tribe.
Survivors include a daughter, Lizabelle Lucinda Martin; a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Gleaton of Orangeburg; brothers, John Henry Gleaton III of Lexington, Richard Jason Gleaton of Traveler's Rest, Thomas Howard Gleaton of Orangeburg; nieces, Melinda White, Jynifer Rabon, Kaila Gleaton; nephews, Tyrese Gleaton, Jason Gleaton and Justin Rabon. Mr. Gleaton was predeceased by his wife, Jill Gleaton; and a sister, Glenda Fay Rabon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
