Joseph Neal Gleaton -- North

Mr. Gleaton was born in North, a son of the late John Henry Gleaton III and the late Lidith Hazel Yon Gleaton. Joe was employed by the North School District in maintenance for a number of years. He was the inspiring organizer of the North Day of Prayer for the past 23 years. He was co-chair with the late Betty Derrick for the North Beautification project, along with the “Fabulous 50s” town festival for many years. Joe was also a proud member of the Beaver Creek Indian Tribe.