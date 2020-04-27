Joseph Moody -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Joseph Moody, 61, of 241 Sawdust Ave., died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Summerville Community Hospice, Summerville.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family and attending the services.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Moody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.