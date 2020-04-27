Joseph Moody -- Denmark
Joseph Moody -- Denmark

Joseph Moody

DENMARK -- Joseph Moody, 61, of 241 Sawdust Ave., died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Summerville Community Hospice, Summerville.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family and attending the services.

