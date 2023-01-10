Joseph Milton "Mirt" Steedly -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Joseph Milton Steedly, affectionately known as “Mirt”, 93, of Bamberg, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Elizabeth Ernestine Carter Steedly.

A graduate of Bamberg High School, he played Eastern Carolina Baseball for several years. He was farmer and retired as a Bamberg County Forest Ranger. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting deer, quail and doves. He was one of the founders of the Hunters Chapel Hunting Club. An active member of Hunters Chapel Baptist Church, he served as church treasurer for thirty-nine years. Mirt was also a deacon and a boys' Sunday school teacher.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved everybody. Anybody who felt bad felt brighter in his presence. He was a jokester with a gift of gab. Mirt was a master storyteller with a story for every occasion.

In addition to his wife, Ernestine, he is also survived by his daughters, Lynne Jeffcoat (Alvin) and Elizabeth Smith (John); a grandson, Addison Jeffcoat; a brother, Dan Frank Steedly; and a sister-in-law, Latrelle Steedly. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David Rice Steedly and Vera McMillan Steedly, he is preceded in death by, his brothers, David Steedly Jr., Wendell Steedly and Leonard Steedly; and his sisters, Pauline Matthews and Julia Helen Thomas.

Funeral services were held 2 o'clock, Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3, 2023, at Hunters Chapel Baptist Church, 9423 Hunters Chapel Road, Bamberg. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be made to the following of your choice: Hunter's Chapel Baptist Church, 9423 Hunters Chapel Road, Bamberg, SC 29003; The Gideons International Bamberg Camp No. 39014, care of David Pregnall, 9475 Charleston Augusta Road, Bamberg, SC 29003; or Hunter's Chapel Fire Department, care of Richard Rentz, 5939 Farrells Road, Branchville, SC 29432.

