Joseph 'Mike' Michael Booth -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph “Mike” Michael Booth, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Beaver Creek Baptist Church, 181 Iris Lane, Neeses. The Rev. Wilton Gleaton will be officiating.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Beaver Creek Baptist Church prior to the memorial service.

Mike was born on May 18, 1957, in Charleston, the son of Grace Mixon Booth and the late Joseph O. Booth. Mike was an active member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church in Neeses. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed grilling. Mike was a diehard Clemson Tiger fan. He was also a member of Woodman of the World.

Survivors include his mother, Grace Mixon Booth; brother, Steve Booth (Susan); sister, Cindy Bauder (Tim); nieces, Shelby Patrick (Dalton), Bobbi Barnes (Mark), Rebecca Bouler (Walker); nephews, Robert Booth (Robyn), Caleb Booth (Mackenzie-fiancé); great-niece, Stella Patrick; great-nephews, Asher Booth, Emmett Booth; an aunt; and a number of cousins.